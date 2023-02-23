A beautiful corps member recently put smiles on the faces of two cute soldiers at NYSC orientation camp

In the viral video, the corps member approached the ladies and danced sweetly for them

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many applauding the corps member for her boldness

A corps member has gone viral on TikTok after dancing for soldiers at National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp.

A video showed the bold young lady rushing towards the female soldiers who stood together.

As she approached them, she began to show off her dance moves, a gesture which made the soldiers react with excitement.

They smiled at her as she quickly displayed her dance skills in the presence of other corps members who stared in awe.

Social media reactions

@temmie_exbackup said:

"That’s my soldier friend right there. Her name is Ruth."

@tiana_38 stated:

"Benue camp, Kaka my platoon commander."

@itzdaniel100 reacted:

"Wannune makurdi benue, close to police training school wannune."

@arry_ke said:

"Olohun, Always behaving as if she has touch in her head."

@ablesaint0 stated:

"After dancing you just jeh jeh knee down."

@dee_layo said:

"This woman we beat her team for volleyball. Try it with violet."

@burdenw0rld_ reacted:

"Benue camp tarku I don't like that soldier Obafemi she don't use to laugh at all."

@fateest added:

"I swear u wont try dis thing with d female soldiers wey dey my camp, Borno camp omor dose women na war already."

Watch the video below:

