A Nigerian lady shared a touching testimony in church, and some in the congregation were moved to tears.

The lady, who is a lawyer, said her father is a medical doctor who owned a hospital.

She testified that her father fell ill after his hospital was closed, but the family still pulled through. Photo credit: TikTok/@rso_son.

She said her father treated a patient, and the person died, leading to him being arrested.

Her father's hospital was eventually closed down by the government, and she had to battle legally to save his name and job.

The closure of the hospital caused financial problems for the family, and the lady had to step into her father's shoes.

She was taking care of her kid sisters who were at the university, and the burden was much on her.

Her father would later suffer from a stroke due to the stress he was going through.

However, the lady said in all the troubles her family faced, God gave them the strength to bear the burden. The touching video was posted by @rso_son.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to testimony video

@lilybest100 said:

"This send shivers down my spine,another day to cry with a stranger. I'm holding unto one sentence u made there, if all you are hanging on is a thread, make sure is the hem of Jesus garment."

@kennethokoye697 said:

"I am just crying, this is what church is all about. Thank you lord."

@Dera Glory said:

"I didn't come across this by accident. I'll forever hold on to God."

