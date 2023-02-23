A Nigerian schoolgirl has become a viral sensation owing to the manner in which she read in class

Like someone who had her upbringing in Southern England, the girl read fluently in Queen's English

A video of her reading with great confidence has elicited reactions on social media as people reminisced on how they were taught English years ago

A Nigerian schoolgirl has been hailed on social media after she was recorded reading fluently in Queen's English.

Bascially, Queen's English is the standard English that most non-native English speakers associate with people from the UK.

In a TikTok clip that has gone viral, the girl in uniform could be seen standing as she read from a material that seems to be in the background.

She read in the hearing of a teacher who instructed her in the background while her classmates watched.

She did the reading with great confidence and finesse which made many Nigerians use cuss words on their English teachers.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user7122023854851 said:

"I wan go collect my school fees, wetin happen sef, No different between My own English and Yoruba, ha on my way, nobody should beg or call me back."

Gift is Gifted said:

"Na me sit for back so… I dey give up say no matter what I do this one don go, can’t compete."

Glenda Joseph said:

"Her pronunciation is on point, she will be a professor, I love her confidence, she is pretty, a full package."

said:

''My English teacher was busy teaching me A- is for aeroplane, b is for balloon ,c is for cartoon."

Mommie said:

"Just learn phonics and you’re good to go …. I never joked with phonics when I was a teacher."

ADUNNI said:

"During my own time, my English teacher was using Yoruba to teach me English. It is well."

ladyfreda said:

"I once used phonics to buy something from a lady, she chased me out her shop."

Schoolboy reports his classmate to teacher in Queen's English

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a schoolboy had reported his classmate to his teacher in Queen's English.

In a video, the boy was very angry over something that happened in the class that he did not like.

The video showed the kid visibly angry when he got to his teacher. According to him, he told a particular classmate not to 'put his book on his own book', but the student did the exact same thing.

The way he said it seems to be a direct translation from his native tongue to the English language.

