A nine-year-old Nigerian kid, David Balogun, has been celebrated in the media for finishing high school at a young age

The boy said that he would love to study astrophysics at the university level with concentration on black holes

Many Nigeians who watched his interview video said that brilliance runs in the blood of Africans

A Nigerian genius, David Balogun, living in the US has made both his parents and country proud as he became one of the youngest people to finish from high school.

Gaurdian UK report that the nine year old has a passion for science and computer programming. Aside from graduating from high school, the young Nigerian got his diploma from a cyber school.

The kid said his teachers also helped him achieve a greater result. Photo source: Guardain UK, Daily Mail

Source: UGC

Davido Balogun wants to be an astrophysics

It was gathered that the only younger child to achieve the same feat as Balogun was Micheal Kearney, who holds a record in that regard. Despite his young age, the boy already knows what he wants to do with his future. In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“I want to be an astrophysicist, and I want to study black holes and supernovas."

The boy's parents, who are also highly educated, revealed that raising a child with such a high IQ has been quite challenging.

Balogun stated that his teachers were also instrumental to his success as they pushed him to achieve more.

The brilliant Nigerian spoke

An Instagram video of the CNN report on the child said he graduated high school under three years. In an interview with the media, the kid stated that he could not process the hype about him graduating at such a young age.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to the Instagram video below:

dr_fumey said:

"Welcome David but don’t forget to be a kid."

austineangelo said:

"You saw how the lady personified the child's accomplishment using the word "I" but the husband said "we". This is deep, but I don't want to dwell much."

nnajinonye said:

"Wow!!! I was just smiling. Nigerian father."

ernestinak_ said:

"Genius runs in Africans! Season of Quantum Manifestations!"

Another Nigerian kid succeeded in America

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 13-year-old Nigerian girl, Emmanuella Mayaki achieved a great success as she got into an American university as a student.

She was admitted into the popular Programme for the Exceptionally Gifted (PEG) at Mary Baldwin University, where she would be learning computer science.

A part of her admission letter reads:

"...congratulations on your acceptance to the Programme for the Exceptionally Gifted(PEG) at Mary Baldwin University! Welcome to the PEG class of 2026."

Source: Legit.ng