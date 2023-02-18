Epoh music, a Nigeria-centered music streaming platform, has announced the service and availability of its app for the enjoyment of Nigerian music lovers.

Described as the first Nigerian-based music streaming platform, the app strictly offers varieties of Nigerian songs. It also provides one of the largest and most comprehensive collections of Nigerian music online.

"This is a world-class Nigerian Music streaming service right from Nigeria. It's one of the latest in the game of music streaming.

"It provides virtually all genres of music in Nigeria varying from Afro-Jazz to Afro-Fusion, AfroBeats to Afro-Hip-Hop, Afro-Juju to RnB, and Neo-Soul," Emma Daraloye, a music journalist, told LEGIT.ng.

Million of music albums to enjoy

The app houses millions of tracks from Nigerian music albums like party stomping, hand-swinging tunes from old school albums of Eddy Remedy, Plantashun Boiz, Davido, Seun Kuti, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tuface Idibia, MoHits Records.

Also available on the music app for free are Gen Z artistes like Ayra Starr, Rema, Tems, and Zinoleesky are not left out of the thrill.

Some of the features of the app include Music Mix. The platform has a global bragging right as the only streaming platform with this uncommon feature that provides users a unique and personalized music listening experience.

With Artists Profile which is another unique feature, Epoh music provides profiles of Nigerian artists with all their albums and featured songs on their profiles.

Ticket Booking, which allows event planners to reach a wider audience of Nigerians by selling their show tickets, is also available on the streaming platform.

Epoh music has democratised and made it easy for Nigerians to book and pay for DJs of their choice for their parties and events from the comfort of their homes.

Users can download and enjoy Epoh Music via Web site and PlayStore.

