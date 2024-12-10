Nigerian airlines, led by Air Peace, have hiked their fares ahead of the Christmas season

Air passengers are lamenting the skyrocketing prices of tickets, which have soared by about 100%

Air Peace and a few other airlines have announced different fares for different routes, especially to the Southeast and South-South

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

A few local airlines have hiked their fares to South-South and Southeast regions by over 100%.

A one-way ticket from December 18, 2024, would sell for about N287,000.

Air Peace leads as Nigerian airlines adjust fares to different routes Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributors

Source: Getty Images

Passengers lament high fares

Ahead of the Yuletide, airfares usually increase due to high ticket demand. However, passengers say air ticket prices are unusually high this season due to several economic factors.

Checks reveal that airlines flying to the South-South and Southeast have increased their fares by over 100% relative to their prior fares.

Air Peace announces 100% fare hike

According to reports, Air Peace adjusted its one-way economy ticket from Lagos to Asaba, Delta State, to N287,800 from N97,000 as of December 18, 2024.

The airline, which is being investigated by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), plans to maintain it until the end of the year.

Airfares from Abuja to Asaba aboard Air Peace increased from N95,400 on December 5 to N285,800 by December 16, 2024.

Lagos to Benin on Air Peace remained at N95,000 all the season, while Abuja to Benin increased from N95,000 to N285,800 by December 16.

The airfare from Abuja to Asaba on Air Peace moved from N95,400 on December 5 to N285,800 by December 16.

Air Peace plans to sell Lagos-Calabar tickets for N162,000 by December 15 and hike fares on the same route to N181,000 by December 22.

Abuja to Calabar will cost N114,400 by December 6 but will be sold at N162,000 by December 23.

Flights from Lagos to Port Harcourt or Abuja to Port Harcourt currently cost N95.500, but the price will increase to N285,800 from December 19, 2024.

Air Peace tickets on the Lagos-Anambra route are about N114,400 as of December 6. This has increased to N381,100 by December 17.

Air Peace flight also put the Abuja-Anambra route for N95,000 but would increase to N285,800 by December 23.

An Enugu flight on Air Peace from Lagos costs N95,000 but will increase to N285,800 by December 19. The fare was initially increased to N381,000 on the 20th but later reverted to N285,800 from December 21 to 29, 2024.

Enugu flight from Abuja will be increased to N285,800 from December 21 to 29th.

The inbound flight to Owerri aboard Air Peace is priced at N95,400 but will increase to N381,000 by December 29.

Abuja to Owerri begins at N95,000 as of December 5, 2024, but will increase to N285,000 from December 17 to 30, 2024.

Ibom Air and Valuejet increased fares

Ibon Air’s one-way ticket in economy class from Lagos to Uyo costs about N152,000.

A one-way ticket on Valujet from Lagos to Port Harcourt between December 18 and 20, 2024, will cost N164,761.

Aero Contractors slash fares

Meanwhile, Aero Contractors, one of Nigeria’s oldest airlines, slashed its fares to an average of N80,000 for local flights.

Aero Contractor's Managing Director, Ado Sanusi, stated that the fare slash was to thank Nigerians for flying the airline despite the country’s challenges.

According to the airline, the fare slash will apply to all its destinations, including Abuja, Asaba, Benin City, Calabar, Kaduna, Kano, Enugu, Owerri, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Uyo and Sokoto.

Sanusi said the airline will still make a profit despite the fare slash.

Air Peace shares the actual cost of an hour's flight

Legit.ng previously reported that Air Peace had revealed that the cost of operating a one-hour flight to any destination in Nigeria exceeds N14 million.

The airline's Chief Operating Officer (COO), Oluwatosin Olajide, disclosed his statement that about N7 million is required to buy 4,000 litres of aviation at N1,400 per litre in Nigeria.

She said the other maintenance costs, including insurance, gulp about N7 million, bringing the total to about N14 million.

