A South African man received a pair of Replay Field Forest sneakers from his girlfriend on Valentine's Day

The gift was worth R3700 (94,000), and the man shared the news and a photograph of the sneakers on Twitter

The post received mixed reactions from social media users, with some questioning the idea of a woman giving a gift to a man

Steppin' in the name of love in these Replay kicks. @Real_KingSfiso/Twitter

Source: UGC

One lucky South African guy was spoiled with a pair of Replay Field Forest sneakers by his bae on Valentine's day. The stylish kicks cost R3 700 (N94,000), but the gesture is priceless. It turns out men love to be spoiled, too, as he took to Twitter to post about it.

Bae buys her man Replay Field Forest sneakers

Steppin' in the name of love?

You can't do that without a decent pair of kicks. Ladies, the way to a man's heart might be through his drip game.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Take notes. This man was so proud of this gift he had no choice but to flaunt it.

See the post for yourself below:

Haters gon' hate, lovers gon' love

As is always the case with social media, someone will come for your peace and joy.

This man's post garnered mixed reactions from netizens. Some men still find it strange that a woman would give her man a gift, while some love the gesture.

Here is what some of them had to say:

@khuzumdumo said:

"That's the price she paid for you to leave her. Awumthengeli umuntfu omthandayo I sichathulo. Uyahamba. As we speak nawe usendleleni."

@malumzskhulu added:

"What does it mean when a lady buys a guy shoes?"

@Stash said:

"She represented well. Dope sneaker."

@Mmakgos17403932 commented:

"Wow ❤ love the colours."

Woman's amazing makeup transformation on wedding day leaves many in doubt: "Na lie"

When it comes to the magic of makeup, there are no limits to how mindblowing the results can get.

A woman recently got her face glammed up for her wedding and a video has surfaced online.

The video which was shared by the makeup artist, Pamperpalace, captured a step-by-step process of the transformation. The artist started by cleaning her face to apply different makeup products.

Source: Briefly.co.za