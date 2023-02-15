An adorable video on TikTok has shown the hilarious moment a little girl danced to an Amapiano beat

In the cute video, the little girl displayed some funny facial expressions that kept people in stitches

Reacting to the video, social media users expressed their amazement over the little girl's dancing style

A little girl has caused a frenzy online with her hilarious reaction to an Amapiano beat.

As soon as she heard the beat, the little girl who was sitting on a chair began to dance and shake her body.

Little girl vibes to Amapiano Photo Credit: @kai.thedancer

Source: TikTok

Dressed in a yellow top and ash-coloured pants, the sweet kid gave out a hilarious facial expression that made people glued to the clip.

Her unique dance style and funny mannerisms made the video go viral on TikTok as people couldn't get enough of her sweetness.

Social media reactions

@itsthandie44 said:

"Me forcing my crying 11month old baby to watch her videos carefully so tt she can grow up to be like this."

@felxhere3 stated:

"Is facial expression for me. Pls someone should kiss my comment for me."

@naomijulia075 commented:

"I like this girl like mad her facial expression."

@sassysheeqs stated:

"Lol look like c could be an Aquarius. Lol the drama queenie in her stands out for me toooooooo cute."

@namcommysais reacted:

"Am scared of having a child in this generation. Their vibes are More than words."

@elive6kemila4 said:

"They need to chain this baby small like e go worry place only facial expression."

@user9327870984826 reacted:

"Who dey teach this girl how to dance eh. I just love her vibe."

@princessadedun noted:

"Her serious face for me. Baby really understood the assignment."

@mhizbellao02 asked:

"How e Dey do this pikin self?"

Watch the video below:

Little girl scatters dance moves inside dad's car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pretty little girl has shocked netizens on TikTok with her impeccable dancing talent. In a sweet clip, the little girl danced in her father's car as he watched and filmed her.

An Amapiano beat played in the background and the little girl did well to kill the beat with her amazing dance styles. Her facial expression was so adorable. At one point, her father got so excited and overwhelmed with joy and he laughed loudly.

The moment was captured in a video. @thopikhene said: "As it should be daughter should experience first love from their fathers, bazokwazi yini uthando kumuntu wesilisi. I am so happy for Melisa to experience."

Source: Legit.ng