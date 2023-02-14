A pretty physically challenged Nigerian lady has melted hearts online with her recent dance video

In the sweet clip shared via TikTok, the smart lady danced so amazingly and netizens gushed over her beauty

Reacting to the viral clip, some netizens expressed their love for her and prayed for the happiness to continue radiating

A Nigerian lady, Cindy Chilaka, has gone viral online after sharing her dance video on TikTok.

In the heartwarming clip, the young woman danced amazingly and social media users gushed over her beauty.

Physically challenged lady dances Photo Credit: @cindychilaka

Source: TikTok

Dressed in a red top and a short pair of jeans, the pretty lady moved her body in line with the beat of a song playing in the background.

Netizens who came across the video on TikTok showered praises on her with many applauding her confidence.

Social media reactions

@reshapeupyourshaspe said:

"In fact, God the Almighty is wonderful. Standing on just a leg to dance like this meanwhile we on two legs can't do such. Wow!"

@mimzytik stated:

"I love your vibe sis. This is the only thing dat will mek u happy all long catching cruise without seeing ur disability..waw."

@frankad18 wrote:

"You're exceptionnal. I can't help stop my tears when seing the fact your are very happy. Congratulation m'y dear."

@ladyklassik added:

"You are so beautiful, I think I have seen u before, we entered same bus from ph artilary to mbaise."

Watch the video below:

Physically challenged lady dances hotly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok lady who is physically challenged has posted a video of the moment she finished her final examinations. The video was posted on Friday, December 16 by Chiwetalu Charity and it shows how she performed a nice dance to celebrate.

In the 7 seconds video, Charity was being congratulated by friends and well-whishers who used ink to sign on her white shirt. Dance lovers obviously wanted her to continue, but the dance was cut short. Charity was full of thanks to those who helped her to finish school.

But she mentioned Chima Obieze, a name she inscribed on her white shirt. She said it is thanks to Chima that she is a graduate today. The video gone viral as it has received close to 8k like clicks.

Source: Legit.ng