A little girl recently surprised her doting father with her fire dance moves to an Amapiano beat

In the heartwarming clip, the sweet girl stood inside the car with her father and danced incredibly

Social media users showered praise on the little girl and some advised her parents to put her in a dancing school

A little girl has shocked netizens on popular app, TikTok, with her impeccable dancing talent.

In a sweet clip, the little girl danced in her father's car as her dad watched and filmed her.

Little girl vibes to Amapiano Photo Credit: Melissa/TikTok

An Amapiano beat played in the background and the little girl did well to kill the beat with her amazing dance styles.

At one point, her father got so excited and overwhelmed with joy and he laughed loudly. The moment was captured in a video.

Little girl gets accolades

@thopikhene said:

"As it should be daughter should experience first love from their fathers, bazokwazi yini uthando kumuntu wesilisi. I am so happy for Melisa to experience."

@jennpinkmmaps stated:

"Keep on encouraging her daddy,assure her that she can be free and do what she likes aslong as it's not offensive."

@ziphozonke82mthethwa wrote:

"Hayibo Melissa you are a good dancer not just a talker."

@pearlngwenya1 reacted:

"She is very free, she dance with love, and she is beautiful, you are blessed to have a daughter like her,guide her tata."

@sulayman558 added:

"Sir is this your daughter. Hmm. Bro you have a problem."

Watch the video below:

Little girl dances to Amapiano

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a talented little girl amazed people online after taking up a dancing challenge on the Amapiano beat.

A video making the rounds online shows the smart girl vibing with another little girl to an Amapiano beat. Amapiano is a pleasant style of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2012. The little dancer amazed people with her body movements and gestures which went in line with the Amapiano beat playing in the background.

Reacting to the video, several netizens rushed to the comments section of the video shared on TikTok by @lericiafebruaryar.

Source: Legit.ng