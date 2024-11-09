Very Dark Man has claimed that the wife of Equatorial Guinea official, Baltasar Engonga, is not innocent

In a video, the internet sensation claimed to have come across a video of the woman embroiled in a bedroom session with another man

While sharing a video backing up his claims, the controversial internet sensation alleged that her husband is aware

A popular internet personality, Martins Otse, widely known as Very Dark Man, released a video implicating the wife of Equatorial Guinea official, Baltasar Engonga, in an extramarital affair.

Shared on his official Instagram account, Very Dark Man presented snippets allegedly showing the woman in a compromising position with another man.

VDM speaks on Baltasar Engonga's wife

The revelation comes amidst public sympathy for her, following her husband's scandal involving 400 bedroom videos with various women.

Very Dark Man's video posted via his Instagram account @verydarkblackman asserted that Baltasar Engonga was aware of his wife's alleged infidelity.

In his words:

"This is his wife and another man. This one is crazy. If you see the way this man was sleeping with his wife. This one now that we were thinking he is innocent. Woman wey I been dey pity. And she was looking at the camera."

Reactions as VDM claims Baltasar's wife isn't innocent

The video sparked reactions amongst Nigerians with many reevaluating their initial sympathy for the wife.

Treasure_akudo_ said:

"No wonder imo state men like that Malabo. Any small thing ‘ebim Malabo."

Patsy_nkay said:

"OK if u go low, I go lower. She must have known her hubby's escapades. I'm surprised if she doesn't knw anyways."

@jamilaa asked:

"Open marriage?"

@collinsmboso said:

"Man dey do woman dey do Na planned work?"

@successphilip added:

"Guess they were in open marriage."

Mhiz_ivana said:

"This woman wey I dey pity for chai."

Niniokoro wrote:

"I hope she try balance the equation because that her husband is a moving train."

Funmionabam said:

"At this Juncture, ECOWAS needs to make a PRONOUNCEMENT on this BALTASAR matter."

Zikky_blessing said:

"It’s a family business."

Uzomamaka_amerndarl added:

"No wonder she said she ain’t leaving her hubby! Stop putting mouth in hubby and wife matter una wey be Nigerians no go gree!"

Coachdortmund247 said:

"I told a lady friend of mine 2days ago that this man's wife is also cheating on him. She said No!!! That she might not. Am I wrong or right now? Majority of men who behave this way have a pain point. They have a stressor and here we go. There is more revelation to come."

Watch the video below;

Prophet speaks on Baltasar Engonga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian prophet, Ebuka Obi, shared his opinion about the case of the trending Equatorial Guinea official, Baltasar Engonga.

Baltasar began making headlines after his leaked tapes with many married women found its way to the internet.

