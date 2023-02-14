Social media users were shocked by reason of the disturbing post a woman made and released on the net

The woman who was in tears said people should tell her son that she tried in the event that something bad happens to her

Many people sent her kind words as they tried to talk her out of whatever may have informed her cryptic post

A distressed woman's cryptic post on the social media platform TikTok has sent netizens into a frenzy.

The woman who appears to be facing a challenge shared pictures of herself crying with a message to her potential viewers.

She dropped a cryptic post with rare pictures of herself. Photo Credit: @mercywambo242

Source: TikTok

Her message reads:

"In case anything happens to me tell my son that I tried my best."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The post went viral and many people showed her support with kind words.

In a follow-up video, the woman, who seemed to be better than when she made the cryptic post, appreciated netizens for their support and advice.

The lady added that she was fine at the moment and remarked that she didn't know what would have become of her the other day.

See her post below:

Social media reactions

user2445923449751 said:

"Nothing will happen to you don't give up on life your son needs you more than you can imagine."

user4838350510125 said:

"Be strong for ur son he needs you more in his life by you giving up y'all be destroying his life hang on there it shall be well."

Enoranks said:

"However hard the situation is, God knows that you can overcome it dont give up keep pushing the best days are always ahead...God loves you."

misscheroo8 said:

"You and I sister,am soo tired.

"The painful thing is pretending to be alright Infront of those innocent faces but dde down.

"Breaking down during."

kabyrhu mariah said:

''Fight mamaa..it's never easy but we move regardless..have strength so that YOU,you will tell ur son of how strong you were and conquered...hang in thr."

lucicater said:

"Nothing will happen, no situation is permanent.remember the worst moment u hv been thru n u made it, even this one u will make it in Jesus name."

Actress Kemi Afolabi says she has 5 years to live

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actress Kemi Afolabi had revealed that she has five years to live.

In an interview with media personality, Chude, Afolabi touched on how much staying alive gulps from her pocket and the number of years she has to live.

A tearful Afolabi revealed to Chude that her doctors gave her five more years to live in which she has already spent one.

She continued by explaining that Lupus is not curable and she has to be on medi*cation for the rest of her life. Afolabi spends about N1.2m weekly just to stay alive.

Source: Legit.ng