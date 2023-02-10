A little girl returned from school on a particular day and narrated the things she saw in class to her mother

According to the girl, she saw three mosquitoes in her class and also showed her hand where the mosquito bit her

The child's funny explanation of what happened to her in school amused her mother and many Tiktok users

A funny TikTok video has shown a little girl explaining to her mother that a mosquito bit her in school.

The girl told her mother that she actually saw three mosquitoes, an experience she clearly did not like.

The school child told her mother that mosquitoes bit her in class. Photo credit: TikTok/@jeridahandayi.

Source: TikTok

In the 44 seconds clip, the girl was already home from school and she was eating a slice of watermelon when she spoke to her mother.

Video of a school child bitten by mosquitoes

She was very serious about the issue and she showed her mother her hand where the mosquito bit her.

The point where the mosquito bit her appears reddish and a bit rashy showing that she wasn't lying.

When asked if she was able to kill any of the mosquitoes, the girl explained that she tried by failed. She told her mother that when she tried to kill one of the mosquitoes with her book, it flew up.

The video posted by @jeridahandayi has attracted reactions from TikTok users.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@khikhigacee said:

"I have to use the word flew(flu) tomorrow..a must."

@user2072858413560 commented:

"During our time, we were only allowed to report when either bitten by a snake or a crocodile."

@91Wairimu said:

"I love her good English."

@busolo said:

"I have to tell you something."

@Lumumba babe reacted:

"You have one dramatic child. Dammnn I want one."

@mama Laurencier said:

"Tell this baby of ours that mosquitoes are here to stay heheheh. I like the way she's explaining."

Source: Legit.ng