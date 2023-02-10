An 18-year-old Nigerian girl has been hailed online after securing admission to study both overseas and at UNILAG

In a video, she revealed how happy she was when she got the news about being admitted into the university of Kentucky

According to her, she would love to become a renowned data scientist in the future to solve the problems in her community

A teenage girl who recently got admission to study computer science abroad has shared her joy with everyone.

The 18-year-old girl who introduced herself as Veronica completed her secondary school education in 2021 with flying colours.

According to her, she wrote jamb and scored 224, then applied to the university of Lagos.

She said she was offered admission on the 16th of December 2022 to UNILAG.

The smart girl also mentioned that she applied for studies in the United States after a college fair in Ikeja with the help of 'Slums in Africa' and was offered admission to the University of Kentucky to study computer science.

The happy girl noted that she was very happy to get admission into two universities at once and to her, it was a dream come true.

She revealed that she desires to be a renowned data analyst in the future to help solve the problems in her community and the world at large.

In her words:

"My name is Veronica dampilo, I am 18 years old I live in the Ogba Ogbo community. I finished secondary school in 2021 from Herbert Macaulay girls secondary school with a good result in my neco and my waec exam.

"Earlier last year, I wrote my jamb and I scored 224. I applied to Lagos state university last year, and on the 16th Dec 2022 I got admission into the university of Lagos I was able to attend a college fair in Ikeja with the help of slums in Africa.

"After the college fair, I applied to college in the united state, on the 6th Jan 2023, I was admitted into the university of Kentucky in the united state to study computer science. Getting admitted to these two schools at the same time was like a dream come true for me.

"I was over excited, extremely happy. I love reading, I love coding and on my free days, I help my mom in her grinding business. I will love to become a renowned data scientist in the future to use it to solve some of the problems in my community and the world at large."

Social media reactions

@theprincessagunbiade said:

"Congratulations beautiful Veronica. This is only the beginning."

@kasim_amu wrote:

"Well done to you Veronica. This is only the start of even more excellence and prosperity in your life and community."

@red_eyed_wyz commented:

Bro, thank you for doing what so many of us haven't been doing, giving hope to the underprivileged. God bless you."

@henyolaofficial added:

"Congratulations veronica."

@arinzeconfidence reacted:

"This is beautiful."

@tynu replied:

"Go Veronica! We are rooting for you. Big big congratulations."

@ronaldthe7th added:

"Well done for all the work you do."

@infoplacecanada commented:

"Great job Veronica! This is truly inspiring."

@pojutilda said:

"This is an amazing story! Congratulations Veronica. Wishing you greater success."

@adetonicare replied:

"Congratulations Veronica, may dreams come through."

@food.grubber wrote:

"I wish her the absolute best. I love her story."

Watch the video below:

