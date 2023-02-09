A mother has cried out on social media after finding out that a part of her daughter's hair was scraped at school

In a trending video, the sad mother broke down in tears as she called on people to help her get justice

According to her, her daughter's school refused to grant her access to watch the CCTV footage of the incident

A heartbroken mother has shared her pain on social media after the hair of her two-year-old daughter was scraped in school.

According to the woman, she took her daughter to school, and when she returned to pick her up, she noticed that the backside of her hair was scraped.

Not only that, she also noticed that there was an incision of two lines at the part where the hairs were removed.

She rushed to the school to lay complaints and the school claimed there was no CCTV footage to review the incident. According to them, the camera didn't work on that particular day.

Sharing her pain online, the sad mother said:

"My two-year-old daughter is attending sunshine group of school. I took my child to school yesterday morning and nothing happened to her. Then I went to church.

"I went to school to pick her and realised someone has scraped my baby's hair at the back and incision two lines at the spot. Please help me they are telling me that their CCTV didn't work yesterday. The school authorities are not doing anything about finding the person who did it.

"Oya provide the hair that you scrapped, they couldn't provide. Who put an incision in her hair? No explanation. Let's see the CCTV. It's not working. These people want to see crazy."

Social media reactions

Ezeqwesiri said:

"This woman is gentle. Imagine doing this to Portable child!"

Effedeborah commented:

"There is more to it the class teacher and assistant should be arrested."

Simplymarywhyte stated:

"No be everything be police and English. This matter need to bring out the naijakistan in you! Carry scissors and Agbero to flog from the gate man to the top management. Carry Pastor, Alfa, Imam to pray for child after then the matter go reach police . You and the school will sue and counter sue. God protect our kids at all times."

Dr_omomurewa stated:

"You too gentle! I don hear am for your voice. The class teacher went home yesterday? The school proprietor and headmistress ate in their house last night? No. It can’t be me."

Africanflamingo_ reacted:

"When I’m not a preacher of love? Na all the teachers, students and even toddlers I go pack go station."

Stanbnx said:

"This is obviously not an adult school, and children don’t make use of bIades, This should be taken serious. Suggesting to sign 7 years undertaking isn’t wise, What if something eventually happens to the baby after 7 years? Honestly that school needs serious investigation."

