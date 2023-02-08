A frustrated Nigerian man created a scene in a bank as he registered his displeasure in a weird manner

The man was posted wearing only his underwear with a bag as he dared anyone to come and beat him up

The clip which has since gone viral has stirred mixed reactions on social media as netizens decry the rise in customer-bank chaos

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

In a bid to express his anger and displeasure, a Nigerian man wore only his underwear inside a bank.

The man was captured in a short clip shared on TikTok as he screamed at the top of his voice in Yoruba language, challenging anyone who is willing to hit him.

He wore only boxers. Photo Credit: @profgabon

Source: TikTok

Explaining the man's action in the video, the poster said the system of government in the country must undergo a change.

He wondered why one will be told he can only withdraw N1k in his own bank.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"System of govern in Nigeria must change..... why will I go to my bank and tell me I can only withdraw 1000," he wrote.

Social media users have shared their thoughts on the man's action in the clip.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

pyevang said:

''Wahala wahala.........hey Nigeria no go kill me."

user5380253961714 said:

"This is not fair on our part,it is very frustrating."

F O D said:

"They should just close his account and give him his 2k."

kabisalasi45 said:

''Fella actually actionfully did this on stage people never knew the meaning of fella singing on stage with a pant but now they will all know that fella."

God's grace said:

"E be like say na removing of clothes be the latest way out oo."

Christie said:

"This thing is not funny o bank robbing people their hard earn money."

user7933813057463 said:

"All dis people wey dey go naked for inside bank, dem go still go vote for APC and PDP on d day of election."

Man storms bank with gas cooker, pot and bed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had stormed a bank with a gas cooker, bed and pot.

In a TikTok video, the unhappy man loudly lamented that he was tired of visiting the bank everyday with no success. According to him, he wanted nothing more than to get assess to the money in his account but is always disappointed.

Joining others in the seated queue, he ordered that the bank be opened, saying they must give him his money. Customers showed him support as they helped him seat down. Someone suggested that he placed the bed on his head.

Source: Legit.ng