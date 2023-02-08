A video shared on TikTok captures a Nigerian lady running for her life and claiming that people were after her

In the sad video, the lady broke down in tears as she begged the invisible people to stop coming after her

Social media users have reacted massively to the heartbreaking video with many advising her to confess

A Nigerian lady has stirred emotional reactions from netizens after causing a scene on the road.

In a trending video, the lady was seen in tears as she ran speedily on a street, screaming 'I will confess'.

Lady begs strange attackers to stop coming after her

Source: TikTok

She claimed that people were after her to take her life, and she appealed to people to come to her aid, so she doesn't get killed.

Speaking further, the lady also claimed that her attackers were flogging her, and the pain had become unbearable for her.

"They are seriously coming after me. Please I will confess. Stop flogging me. I will say it please."

Social media reactions

@salome6739181659752 said:

"Just confess you will be free in Jesus name."

@sethbanks65 said:

"Omg we all need to pray for this young woman."

@faithhanne6 reacted:

"This is the second time to see this please dear what is going on."

@rosejay300 reacted:

"Please oo what is the confession all about cox I don't understand anything here."

@dorcasmzileni said:

"Everytime she is confess tell what have you done confess plz and tell us."

@garlandherring added:

"Some make fun of this but in some parts of the world this is a reality, pray for her."

Woman who mixes zobo with blood confesses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman who sells Zobo drinks has confessed how she mixes her beverages with HIV-positive blood for not less than six months. The woman made this bizarre confession on Wednesday, November 9, during Wazobia FM's MarketRunz programme.

According to her, she has been doing this to infect other people in order not to die alone, Punch reports. The woman who called in during the progamme disclosed that she found out about her HIV status at a time when there was no finance to support herself.

Although the woman who has begged for God's forgiveness said she regrets her actions, she added that she is happy knowing that she will not die alone. Her words: "I went to the hospital six months ago and I was told I had HIV. “I don’t have money for treatment so I decided that I would not die alone. I started mixing my blood with the zobo I make to sell and I sell to many people.

Source: Legit.ng