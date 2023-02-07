A little girl recently surprised her mother after the woman played an emotional prank on her at home

In a trending clip, the woman acted like she was in pain, as she cried uncontrollably before her child

Reacting to her mother's action, the little girl drew her mother closer to her and consoled her with a sweet hug

A little girl has melted hearts on social media with her sweet action towards her mother who pranked her.

In a trending video shared online, the woman pretended to be in pain, just to see how her little child would react.

Little girl sees mum crying Photo Credit: @lariyah_jesiree/TikTok

Reacting to her mother's action, the concerned little girl drew her mother close, hugged her, and inquired to know what was wrong.

She kept on hugging her mother, demanding to know the problem, and her mother was touched by her daughter's concern.

Sharing the video on TikTok, the happy mother said:

"She can be the sweetest and she can be the meanest. When I told her Ry hit me, she told Ry her older sister 'with your ugly self'. My Guh love ya momma ni."

Social media reactions

@bigggmulaa said:

"She like I got you mom imma be dere for you how you be dere for me."

@blueyedevil71 commented:

"This little tiny human (Ms Shirley) is so adorable! I wish I had a lil girl."

@tye_bougie reacted:

"Omg these babies on TikTok melt my heart omg so smart and intelligent."

@rhonda_rue stated:

"Awwww, she's too cute. It's me eyeballing the patron in the background tho. passes shot glass."

@ellamichellerogers added:

"She is just the cutest lil thing!! that was just so sweet when she said "you bump your knees?"

Watch the video below:

