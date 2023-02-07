A little girl got upset after sighting her mother placing her leg on her father's lap in the sitting room

The little girl walked up to her mother and made attempts to make her bring down her leg from her dad's lap

Reacting to the video, several netizens found it hilarious as mothers shared their experiences with their daughters

A little girl has stirred funny reactions online after displaying her jealous side at home.

In a trending video, the little girl got furious after seeing her mother's leg placed on her father's lap.

She walked up to the couple and asked her mother why she would place her leg on her man's lap.

After failed attempts to make her mother bring down her leg, she turned to her father and asked him to choose between her and her mother.

Social media reactions

@caramel_1003 said:

"Husband are you married to me or that girl". Husband, please speak."

@vickk.gold commented:

"Husband are you married to me or that girl. Husband please speak."

@wemove05 reacted:

"I’ve never seen someone who’s always looking for a fight. Love her."

@espe2021 stated:

"She will be so disappointed with her self when she is older but no man will still her love for her father."

@user6269758246030 added:

"Husband choose plz.she is also claping hands.speak husband she is waiting for answer.haai dis raskal bathong."

Mum shares video of husband and little girl

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother has jokingly called out her little daughter for overtaking her position as her husband's first love. The funny mother lamented that she always wanted a male child so nobody can take her place in her husband's heart.

However, she gave birth to a beautiful girl and her fears came to reality as her husband became fond of his baby girl. Several videos spotted on the mother's TikTok account @nushy_hills show the doting father and his daughter gushing over each other.

Sharing one of the videos via TikTok, the jealous mum said: "This is one of the reasons I wanted a boy because I didn't want to share my man with anyone else. Now see. She is now the SIDE CHICK, she has totally taken over."

