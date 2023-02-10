A Nigerian kid has become a viral sensation over her remarkable ability to make herself shed tears

She demonstrated this natural gift in front of a camera and left netizens impressed with her acting skills

The little girl said that she likes crying for no reason and fortunately got a financial reward for her talent

Talents come in different forms and a little Nigerian girl's ability to shed tears on her own accord has given her internet fame.

A content creator on TikTok, Laff Nation, found the girl and recorded her showcasing her crying skill.

Faith said she likes crying. Photo Credit: @laffnation

Source: TikTok

Her clip left many netizens in stitches while others saw the potential of a Nollywood actress in the kid.

In a new video, Laff Nation caught up with the kid named Faith as he handed her N10k cash a fan gifted her for her talent.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The kid appreciated the gesture and said she would use the money to pay up her school fees. When asked if she likes to cry for no reason, the kid responded in the affirmative and did it again before the camera.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

thimanithimmyblac said:

"I also cry when she's crying pls let me join you guys am very interested."

Rejoice thompson said:

"So people make money from crying and I have been crying since no money."

Too Risky⚔ said:

"Like seriously? She cried without nothing happening to her."

Jay Dior said:

''She need to be in a movie she got great gift frm god Bless her she's special."

FADJINE said:

"I love her soo much i feel like crying after she say she will use the money to pay her schoo feeGod will bless you baby girl."

Mohamed A Kargbo said:

"This business is growing rapidly I guess I should learn my young brother how to cry."

Little girl creates a dramatic scene as she cries for sweets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl had created a scene as she cried for sweets.

A trending video showed the talented kid crying effortlessly after she was promised sweets. At one point in the video, she acted so overwhelmed and fell to the ground while crying uncontrollably.

Eyewitnesses at the scene had to appeal to her to get up from the floor, as she was already so consumed with the acting.

Her beautiful display did not only earn her sweets but the sum of N2,000 from a young man who was so pleased with her acting prowess.

Source: Legit.ng