A 55-year-old married man decided to return to the classrooms several years after he dropped out of school

Vianney abandoned his studies in primary six at a time the language in use was French and as such struggles to learn now in English

Vianney has opened up on why he actually chose to return to school and learn in a class where his classmates are age mates with his grandkids

Without shame, a 55-year-old man identified as Rusengamihigo Jean Marie Vianney has returned to primary school.

The married man who is currently enrolled in class five learns with kids who are age mates with his grandchildren.

Rusengamihigo Jean Marie Vianney dropped out of school several years ago. Photo Credit: Afrimax

Source: Youtube

Speaking with Afrimax, Vianney who dropped out of school when he was in primary six said he was inspired to return to school thanks to the government. In his words:

"I started school but later dropped out. Later, the government encouraged many people to go to school.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"And I am among people who returned to school after dropping out when I was in primary 6."

Years ago when Vianney schooled, pupils were taught in French and this has made him struggle with learning which is done in English.

A clip shared by Afrimax captured a lovely moment his wife dressed him up and said some prayers as Vianney left for school.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

King-Size Colina Jallow said:

"My question is how do he go work and school at the same time? I think that it's too late for him to go back to school at 50 ages what he's going to learn and also he's dreams come true? my advice this man should go work help his wife and stop go school at this age but I wish him all the Best."

Okwy frank said:

"He has alot of guts, even if the certificate cannot be helpful to him , he will at least interact with other people with foreign language."

Pooza Bk said:

"He know the education is that much important..those who get chance to go to school are really lucky.."

Sheenia 17 said:

"In the book of Proverbs, it is written "The Lord gives wisdom, from His mouth comes knowledge and understanding". May God give it to this man and bless him so that he can complete his studies and realize his dreams. Be encouraged sir!"

Sazini Ndlovu said:

"I think the school should provide separate elderly classes ....the man is so determined."

H Sl said:

"His determination to return to school is admirable. I think it should be natural, right, more effective, easier & logical for people to study everything in their mother tongues."

Woman, 50, enrolls in secondary school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 50-year-old Nigerian woman had enrolled in secondary school.

In an interview with Legit TV, the woman said her love for education made her enroll in secondary school.

Afolashade, whom her classmates call Aunty Sade, said she decided to further her education regardless of her living condition.

According to her, all subjects are easy for her except mathematics. She said her kids usually help her with assignments.

Source: Legit.ng