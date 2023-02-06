A curvy lady made a white flight attendant smile before her journey as she kept hyping him while he was working

The way the man gave her a quick wink as a response to the hype got people praising his professionalism

Many TikTokers who also watched the video said the man is so handsome as they asked for his airline's name

A lady, @peanut3xl, got the attention of a fine oyinbo man working in an aeroplane. As the man was shutting the overheard luggage board, the lady hyped him.

The man who kept a serious face while walking down the aisle changed his expression as he got close to her.

The lady hyped the guy as he was doing his job on the flight. Photo source: @peanut3xl

Lady makes flight attendant smile

He could not stop himself from responding to the sweet sounds coming from her as he stylishly winked back at her.

Many people said that they love how very professional the oyinbo man was while doing his job before the flight.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered 5 million views with more than 14,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ophelia said:

"The wink was too cute!"

I’m just wondering said:

"Blk ppl can make anyone feel good."

Yomna said:

"The way he broke character."

JuicyBodyGoddess said:

"Not 1 hair out of place. I love it."

Michael T said:

"Lol this is great and love the contagious laugh."

Wren said:

"What airline? That looks nice!"

user7992431851226 said:

"It’s the wink for me. He is absolutely gorgeous!!!!"

Jasmine Smith said:

"Lmfao he was the main character."

Dalfanee Keyes said:

"It’s the wink for me. Girl you are funny!"

DimpSmiles said:

"He's so cute & that lil wink!! Love y'alls energy too shoot I would have winked lolll."

user1787315670924 said:

"Refreshing to see a good flight attendant on here!!"

The_Real_iLL_Will said:

"Lmao he looked down and wink like 'yaasss hunty'."

Source: Legit.ng