God is changing the fortune of a little girl, Semilore, who always uses her break time to focus on her books

The girl who is an orphan was filmed by her teacher in Ibadan and her story was shared on Tiktok

After many people's hearts got touched by her story, two abroad based people showed interest to help as others sent her money for school supplies

The life of a girl, Semilore, who went viral for how she always stays back in her class during break to focus on her book is about to change for the better.

Recall that in an earlier report, the girl's teacher found out that the girl lost both her parents. Many people who saw the video then were heartbroken as they looked for how they could help the kid.

Many people showed interest in helping the kid. Photo source: @chang1443

Source: TikTok

Semilore's life changing

"God located her": Nigerian kid who reads during break time gets help from oyinbo manhave basic needs like shoes and school supplies.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Among several comments on the video was a man based abroad who asked how he could send her money. That was not all, a US-based lady also showed interest in helping the kid. Many Nigerians are also pooling resources together to change her life.

Watch her recent video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

James chang said:

"I want to help and am in Russia how can I send it."

Symply_Ayoola said:

"May the lord be with you. Your mom is no more but she will forever be with you."

Neeks said:

"I'm in America..I will figure out away to help. School supplies everything I'll share this video."

Seven said:

"Sent the little I can. May God bless her."

Queen Ajuma said:

"Her handwriting fine pass my own wey dey university."

user2497057867559 said:

"May God protect this child nd see her through."

Kid with beautiful voice gets record deal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a boy, Rushawn, went viral many weeks ago when a video showing him singing Jermaine Edwards’ Beautiful Day song surfaced online.

The boy who was a kid at the time the video was shot is now much older and he had an interview with @kingston11antics.

He said that though he had always wanted to be a singer, he never thought his fame would come in such a way.

Source: Legit.ng