Social media users have gushed over a video of well-dressed secondary school girls seated in a class

One of the students of the school videoed the girls one after the other and proudly flaunted it on the net

Many people wanted to know the name of the school and where it is located as they hailed the young ladies

A young girl has sent social media users into a frenzy after she shared a video of her schoolmates in a class.

The secondary school appears to be an all-girls type and the girls were smartly dressed in their white and green uniforms.

The ladies looked smart in their uniforms. Photo Credit: @icy_girl_228

Source: TikTok

In the viral clip, the girl walked up to her colleagues and faked doing a knuckle kiss, quite to their embarrassment.

The clip has gone viral on social media and had many people wondering where the school is situated.

Many also noted that the girls all looked pretty.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Breezybae said:

"Bunch of beautiful ladies."

josephbassey123 said:

"Where is Dis school located please, I want to start ss1."

eaziworld98 said:

"Abeg naa only fine girls dey go this kind school."

Boyblue said:

"Da*mn. I’m in love with that fourth lady. She’s so da*mn beautiful. It’s the look for me.❤️❤️. Convey my message to her pls."

user8284176781038 said:

"Abeg.. where the location of this school dey abeg i wan write WAEC again... this girl to fine."

user4424462235227 said:

"Wait o em d admit only fine fine girls for dis school abi na my eye d pain me."

Alubarika said:

"Abey which school be this shey no be Nigeria be this sha, because I like to get admission to the school."

Ambe said:

"I will like teach there, I don't know what though."

Secondary school girls with impressive neatness go viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that three secondary school girls with impressive neatness had gone viral.

Three girls were spotlighted in the video and their proper dressing became evident. The girls wore their school uniforms made of green skirts and grey shirts. They were dressed correctly.

They all had their school bags slouched at their backs. Their hairdos also attracted attention because they were done correctly.

The video has raked in over 5.3 million views, more than 1.1 million likes, 9.6k comments and 1.6k shares.

