A Nigerian lady was very happy that her kid helped her with some farm work as they harvested their fish

The mother used the boy's video as a typical example of dignity in labour as she said his school fee is assured

A lot of people in the woman's comment section showed interest in going into the same fishing business

A lady, @mamijo_farms, who works as a fish farmer has shared a video of her son working hard in one of her ponds as a way to help her.

The woman said that there is indeed dignity in labour. Words layered on the video said:

"See my son working. School fees don set."

The boy worked happily in the fish pond. Photo source: @mamijo_farms

Source: TikTok

Boy on mum's fish farm

In the video, the boy used a basket to pack some fish for harvesting and sale. He happily continued his task as he danced Mavin's Won Da Mo playing in the background.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many people who reacted to the clip begged the woman to teach them about fish farming as they are ready to go into the same.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

sammy@ said:

"Pls for health sake help dem get rain boot and other protective equipment, God bless ur hustle."

Keewe said:

"I’m really in need of specialist’s to build this for me."

abdulazeezomobola8 said:

"Please ma I want to start this can I come and learn it."

get healthy said:

"With so much joy."

John Black said:

"With the situation of Nigeria now ...we have to train our children or show them hand work .....God bless our finger."

Victor Lawal782 said:

"Wao.. He really tried."

user2920310185633 said:

"Abi now God bless you son."

Lady improvises and builds fish ponds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a creative Nigerian lady known as Farm Lady (@thefarmladyaquatics) online shared a short video of how she built small ponds for her fish.

She said knowing how to do some plumbing work would be really handy in the fish farming business. In the video, the lady worked pipes through buckets for her fingerlings.

Many people were wowed by how she cut through pipes to create a channel for water into the white plastic buckets.

Source: Legit.ng