A Nigerian man who asked his classmate if they would like to reveal their CGPAs or dance got hilarious responses from them

A lot of them who did not want to reveal their grade points made funny dance moves that had many laughing online

Only a young man named Joshua said he is on 3.71 CGPA out of the many classmates he spoke to

A young Nigerian man @lilgrinvybes carried out a social experiment at his school, Ahmadu Bello University.

He approached some classmates and asked them to dance or mention their CGPA on camera. Their responses to his question were so funny.

The students made many dance moves instead of saying their CGPAs. Photo source: @lilgrinvybes

Source: TikTok

Students choose dance over revealing CGPA

A lot of them chose to dance than say what their grade was. The first lady he spoke to danced with much joy. A second student, called Mr Ibu, showed off funny dance moves without thinking twice.

When he approached a young man named Cubans, he gladly went for the dance option with a smile. Of all of them, only a student named Joshua said he had a 3.71 CGPA.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Arikemii said:

"That 2nd person his so funny and naa them dey come out with distinction."

gajitheganjaman said:

"See wetin shizzy wear for inside sun."

user7981872780582 said:

"Joshua is the only honest person...he con fine sef."

agatha jonah said:

"Na only Joshua serious for this class."

chiromah1030 said:

"This your course mates dey play!"

Lady Mo' said:

"They protecting their CGPA like ATM pin."

Freya_ said:

"Most of them CGPA fit reach 5.0 oo but they dey dance."

Aaron Lewis75251 said:

"In this Nigeria who CGPA help ?? Abeg dance with joy but graduate from akada."

only1Ramii said:

"This is the point where you see the inner Poco lee in me."

