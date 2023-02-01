Controversial singer Portable has joined many other Nigerians on the lamentation table as he takes to social media to express his displeasure about the stress of getting the new naira notes

The singer revealed in a viral clip shared on his page that gaining access to the new naira notes, has been a brutal hassle, and he's had to pay extra

Portable also fired a cheeky shot at the federal government of Nigeria noting that the new naira looks completely absurd, he even tagged it as "Akoi color color"

Ace Afrostreet music sensation Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, recently got people talking online with his reaction to the new naira notes and the stress to own it.

Portable in a viral clip shared on his Instagram page tagged the new notes as the reason why the cost of paints has gone up.

Singer Portable has joined other Nigerians online to voice his displeasure at the stress to get hold of the new naira notes. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

He also slammed POS agents for exploiting people who wanted to withdraw money by jacking up their bank charges.

Watch Portable's viral clip complaining about the colour feature of the new naira notes:

Nigerians react to Portable's video lamenting about the new note

@meridian488:

"My husband stop shouting plss"

@fmdotnet01:

"I swear u no go see sadness ❤️. Funniest video seen today."

@hodconnect:

"Shey u just Dey see ham ni."

@frosholawale2:

"I believe say portable dey try to do content wey dj Cora go put for beat."

@fe_h0und:

"Dem neva fix dollar to naira but dem fit color money."

@iam_lilpapa:

"Na your hair give them inspiration Akoi Irun color color."

@ayomi_billz01:

"1500 to collect 15k 100 naira per thousand na pos Dey cash out this period."

@kingswaggstudioz:

"Why you self add colour filter to your video."

@1smalldaddy:

"This guy is just a clown, speed Darlighton yoruba version."

