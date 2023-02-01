A social media influencer has shared a cute video of her eldest son cuddling his little sister to sleep

The mother had gone into their room to check if they were asleep only to see her baby girl sleeping peacefully in big brother's arms

In the cute video, she asked her son if he allowed his sister to sleep on his body and he replied yes with a smile on his face

Jaylabrenae, an influencer on TikTok and mother of two kids, has shared a cute video of her babies on the platform.

The video captured the moment her kids exhibited their loving side when she went to check on them at night.

Mum sees son cuddling baby sister to sleep

Source: UGC

In the video, her eldest son allowed his little sister to sleep off in his arms while he was still awake.

Their mother was surprised and asked him if his little sister slept off on him and he said yes, while smiling heartily.

Sharing the video on TikTok, the happy mum wrote:

"When you go to check if your children are sleeping and this is what you see."

Social media reactions

@saweeetface replied:

"The way you guys have raised these kids omg so cute."

@val_tat01:

"Nyla is knocked out & Braylon said I got you sis. Sooo Adorable."

@Tiffany Marie reacted:

"The man she marry when she gets older is going to have to treat her like the queen y’all are raising her to be I love it."

@Courtney Gidron replied:

"Starting the protection part of brotherhood early. Be Great Young King!!! They going know you."

@Ry said:

"Everytime I come to this page I’m either smiling from ear to ear or happy crying such a beautiful family."

@Imani Adrea added:

"He gonna wake up with the numb arm lol learning early how to be a comforting man LOL what a sweet brother."

@Chalana said:

"Yall are doing such a good job. Hes such a sweetheart."

@Tesha Nebwe wrote:

"Their bond is so beautiful."

@kflowers47 commented:

"You all make my heart swell."

Source: Legit.ng