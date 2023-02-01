For abandoning him and being unreliable, a Nigerian dad took his son before the Justice Court to get his N50 million back

The man had given his son the whopping sum of money to run a family business but was abandoned by his offspring

Before the court, the disappointed father described the young man as being unworthy of a father's trust

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian dad has taken his son named Chijioke to get a refund of N50 million he gave him to run a family business.

Chijioke was dragged to Justice Court by his father. Justice Court is a Nigerian Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) reality court programme aired on TV for the settlement of small civil disputes and is presided over by Funmilayo Asaolu.

He slammed the young man, saying he is unworthy of his trust. Photo Credit: Justice Court, TikTok/@nmesomacchi

Source: UGC

A video from their date in court was shared on TikTok and got many people talking.

In the clip, the judge lamented about people not appreciating what they have until it is lost and said to Chijioke that his father is in a pitiable state but is not asking for everything.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Out of N50 million, let him give me N20 million first. He is not worthy of the trust a father should have on his son. I gave him a cheque of N50m, he went and grabbed the money. Let him return the N50m, what is he doing with the money?," his father spoke with anger and disappointment.

The man said that Chijioke made a fool of him and doesn't want him to run th business anymore.

"Has he made N1m? Has he made N100k himself? I don't trust him. He is not worthy of any trust.

"I don't want you to run the company anymore. Give me my money and instrument of management. Go away and start your own business."

He slammed Chijikoe for hoping that he would die and revealed that approaching court became necessary as the young man had avoided honouring calls from their elders over the matter.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Ajia Olaide Zainab B said:

"If their is something I do appreciate now is bsc my parent are middle class, I learn to struggle n know the real meaning of life."

user4367585667 said:

"Give your children the best education and allow them to fend for themselves. My son can't manage my business."

user248702884868 said:

"Like the father said he tot the father would die unfortunately the old man refuse to die."

idris halliru said:

"This man really thought me a lesson to fend for myself and not to rely on any of my kids in future time."

ayo Tomi said:

"Your papa give your 50m for business you no do normal . If some of us get this kain papa , we no go Dey trenches."

Rich Nigerian man disowns his children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a rich Nigerian man had barred his children from his properties as he disowned them.

In an open letter shared on Facebook on Thursday, April 7 by an APC Chieftain Joe Igbokwe, the chief said the decision was owing to their recalcitrant behaviours.

While giving the names of the disowned children as Abadi Ebi, Abadi Seidougha, Abadi Otuan, Abadi Ndukari Joshua, Abadi Ndutimi, Abadi Abule and Abadi Samuel, the chief stated that he had trained them from primary to university level.

Source: Legit.ng