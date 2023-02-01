Former Big Brother Naija housemate Cross may have a few low moments from the pressure of being popular but has chosen to appreciate the good side of it

The reality TV star recently experienced a kind gesture from a fan and his wife who offered to take care of Cross' bill in one of the highbrow restaurants in Lagos

Cross took to social media to recount what happened while basking in the glory and privilege that comes with being a celebrity

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Cross Okonkwo has taken time to reflect on how the reality TV show changed his life.

Cross took to social media to share an experience where he was appreciated because of the status Biggie’s show give him.

Pictures of relity TV star Cross Okonkwo Credit: @crossda_boss

Source: Instagram

According to Cross, a man and his wife saw him in a restaurant, and they decided to take care of his bills without informing him. It was when he wanted to pay that the attendants told him his bills had been taken care of.

Cross went on to appreciate the Big Brother Naija show for making him a celebrity to the point where people offer to help just because they recognise him.

See his tweet below

Netizens react to Cross’s post:

melvofficial9030:

Na so fruity men biz de start.

magret4:

"Nah that dance wey cross dance that day nah attract the man I no want hear live your truth later ooo."

mmg_creations:

"I’m proud of Cross, acknowledging that BBNaija contributed to his growth."

mz_nyinye:

"the only housemate that accepted that biggie’s food was his biggest flex in the house."

mary_gold_fashion:

"If nah woman celeb nah them go say nah her sugar daddy."

jimmydadiva29:

"No come here tell us say you depress o. Na you talk say celebrity life sweet nau."

