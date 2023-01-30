A trending video of a cute little boy in school uniform dancing in the rain has gone viral on social media

The talented kid rocked oversized crocs, white socks, and a school uniform while dancing in the rain

Social media users have reacted massively to the trending clip with several people hailing his dance moves

Little boy shows off dance moves Photo Credit: @wuraolaa/tiktoky

He excitedly showed off his amazing dance moves and leg work skills under the rain, and netizens applauded him massively.

According to the caption of the video shared on TikTok, the kid was able to do all these because his parents were not around.

"Tell me your parents are not around without telling me", the caption read.

Social media reactions

@Fargojnr commented:

"God this guy sabi dance pass me."

@Nwankwo Jacinta wrote:

"U use ur school uniform o I need to tell ur mama."

@Horluwapelex added:

"E still wear school uniform. Na true say your mom no dey around. I trust African parents."

@inyingipeterside3 said:

"The oversized crocs."

@Deolaashimi replied:

"This boy is a vibe see his trenches dance. So cute."

@Callme_adaaa reacted:

"Why am I seeing my last born."

@lamide commented:

"Incoming pocolee."

@Gbadamosi Azeezat said:

"I just one ask who go help am wash him socks."

@Ifeaks wrote:

"You dey use your school uniform dance for RAIN."

@Brownie_Gurrl added:

"How is he moving on that crocs."

Watch the video below:

Cute little boy dances to Amapiano

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a cute little boy impressed netizens on the popular app, TikTok, with his spectacular moves. A trending clip shared via the video-sharing app showed the little boy dancing amazingly to the delight of fans.

Dressed in only pampers, the little boy moved his body in line with the Amapiano beat and netizens hailed him via the comments section. Amapiano is a pleasant style of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2012.

@peme_456 commented: "Not me watching his tiny legs moving so fast. These kids keep surprising is daily like they started life from womb. Y'all should tell us what y'all eat when you're pregnant because how can a baby memorize these dance moves plssee."

