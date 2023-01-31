A Northern lady with a pretty face and a curvy body stature has gone viral on popular app, TikTok

A trending video on the platform showed the beautiful woman giving a speech in the presence of a huge crowd

As she spoke with her full curves on display, her husband proudly came close and sprayed wads of cash on her

A cute video shared online shows a proud husband displaying his love for his beautiful wife.

In a heartwarming clip, the curvy lady stood in front of people to give a speech and her husband felt so proud of his woman.

Curvy Northern lady Photo Credit: @northern_hypelady/TikTok

Source: UGC

The clip showed the husband approaching the stage and showering wads of cash on his wife who smiled heartily as the money fell on her.

Netizens were quick to point out the woman's overwhelming beauty and curvy shape.

Social media reactions

@damien65 said:

"If I get this type for house. I no go ever cheat on my woman."

@khadee100 said:

"She come display him property for public.wasu mazan basu da kishi gsky."

@mnenajnifa reacted:

"No nooo see fugure then that turn she just did after she finished her speech. love the view."

@199abi stated:

"Where dem dey see this kind wife I need one ASAP."

@laughingpio reacted:

"I don't understand English and I don't know how to write English but why all this money."

@huawabello said:

"This Arewa lady Na full package ooooo."

@beffjezos25 added:

"As an Igbo man, can I marry an Hausa girl? I just like the northern vibes tbh, and these women are gorgeous asf."

Watch the video below:

