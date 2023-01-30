A grown man who went to a hospital for a test got very scared when it came for the time for his blood sample to be taken

The man found it increasingly had to allow the nurse on duty to pierce his finger with a needle and take his blood

He kept screaming and the nurse kept removing the needle as it took the intervention of another adult to hold him

556 TikTok comments have followed the video of a grown man who is scared of needle.

The man was at the hospital where a nurse was attepting to pierce one of his fingers so as to get blood smaple.

The was afraid of needle when the nurse was taking his sample. Photo credit: TikTok/@carthyrinah.

Instead of relaxing and allowing his blood to be taken, he continued to shiver in fear and he focused his eyes on the needle.

Viral video of man who scared of need in the hospital

The man's constant shaking of body frustrated the efforts of the nurse who was attending to him in the hospital.

Another man who was with the scared man helped to restrain him but he kept moving away his hand.

His shouts and shivers created a scene in the hospital. It took a look time before the nurse on duty suceeded in taking the blood sample.

The video posted by @carthyrinah has gone viral and generated laughter on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@CarolineN said:

"Someone's pillar of strength."

@mercymelc2 said:

""I can die for you"" he can't take a needle for himself."

@stacycadesa commented:

"And he calls himself a man."

@Nehemiah K said:

"At my age I fear anything priky too, I cant even laugh at him, just laughing at myself."

@yolandachombo reacted:

"He is my bro. l cant take any needle l would negotiate first till l lose."

@Winnie Braxides said:

"The can catch a grunade for someone's daughter."

@hellenray795 commented:

"Even me I fear."

