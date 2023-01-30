An elated Nigerian lady has shared a video showcasing the gifts she received at a wedding she attended

In the viral video, she was spotted unpacking the gifts one after the other and got so shocked to see a brand-new phone

The happy lady noted that the wedding has been the best she ever attended compared to others

A Nigerian lady could not hide her shock after unboxing the gifts she was given at a recent wedding she attended.

The souvenir contained different sets of gifts including a mobile phone, a mug, pegs, and many other fascinating gifts.

She was so surprised that the couple could come up with such an amazing souvenir idea after paying 'just' N20k asoebi.

According to her, that was the best wedding she ever attended in her life because of the 'truckload' of gifts she came home with.

She also recounted how she attended some other weddings where she spent N25k to N30k asoebi but ended up not eating or drinking anything.

In her words:

"I don buy asoebi of 30k 25k, I no eat, I no drinking anything. Just imagine, see gifts wey dem give oo, no be only this one, I shock.

"Omoh, this marriage choke. The best marriage so far, see gifts for asoebi of 20k. See gifts, see another one. For one person!

"The one wey shock me pass, see phone she give phone, God!! for 20k. Blessing I abeg una too much."

Social media reactions

@_mojisolami said:

"Have you been to Lagos Yoruba party before she? This souvenir small for where Yoruba party dey."

@_hiesabfinest wrote:

"Dem try as things cost reach."

@edoboymagic added:

"They even try give you fan and touch light because light no dey this country."

@who.is.dyon commented:

"Make I no hear say like so them divorce I forget about gift now anyway congrats to them and anything wet go lead to divorce no go be their portion IJN."

@the_erinife_ reacted:

"They really tried their marriage go last in Jesus name."

@teenuola replied:

"Not the ones that you'll buy asoebi and they will share only bucket and detergent. People need to m ow that its wedding ceremony and not an avenue to cash out."

@temmy_hair said:

"Make dem redo the wedding, make I attend abeg."

Lady laments after spending N180k on asoebi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that asoebi is a uniform dress traditionally worn in Nigeria and some West African cultures as an indicator of cooperation and solidarity during ceremonies and festive periods. It has become quite popular in Nigeria and the cost continues to go up as the years pass.

Well, not everyone is a big fan of the amount of money spent on asoebi. Identified as Jennifer on Twitter, the investment banker revealed she spent a total of N180,000 for asoebi including the cost of the fabric which was N19,000, makeup and transportation to the event.

She went on to advise ladies not to get on the asoebi trend especially if they can turn it down.

Source: Legit.ng