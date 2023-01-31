A Nigerian lady has shared photos of old naira notes she would be keeping for memory's sake and people had a lot to say about them

She showed a box where she kept the currencies of different countries, and many Nigerians said they cannot afford to do such

Among those who reacted to her tweet were people who appreciated what she was doing and showed interest to also keep old naira notes

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian lady with the Twitter handle @omowo has shared photos of old N1000, N500 and N200 notes that she is keeping as memorabilia.

She added that she would be adding those notes to a collection of currencies of the countries she had visited.

The lady is keeping old naira notes for the sake of memory. Photo source: @omowo

Source: Twitter

Lady keeps old naira notes

The photos she posted on Twitter showed a very fine box with some foreign currencies and coins well arranged in it.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Many Nigerians had mixed reactions towards her move to save the old naira notes. While some thought it was a good idea, others said they do not have that much to spare for a memory.

See her post below:

As of the time of writing this report, the tweet has gathered over 5,000 likes with hundreds of quoted comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@AdegokeP said:

"I'm happy so see other people who have old note memorabilia. My dad and I have been collecting notes & coins around the world for decades. He started collecting way before I was born n now I'm a pro. It's always a thrill everytime we bring out the chest n see how far we've come."

@Winny_Cruz042 said:

"How will I keep a whole 1700 for memories? Anyway this ur picture will serve as my memorabilia."

@IdleThumbz said:

"Na all this money I wan keep as memoweytinyoucallamsef? Memories wey person fit browse for internet."

@Holarneyarn said:

"I also had the same thought, but Sapa said NO!"

@IfedayoOgunyemi said:

"Na person wey dey wealthy dey keep N1,700 and others as memorabilia."

@monblaze said:

"I was going to but I'm too broke to be keeping a whole N1,700 as souvenir. I will take a picture of it."

@_ayomid_ said:

"Don’t lose your account o. Na my own memorabilia be this."

Mother breaks kids' piggybank

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a journalist and the TVC Your View host, Morayo Afolabi Brown, shared a video of the money her kids have been saving for nearly a decade.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, January 23, the mother said that she broke all their piggybanks. Many N500 and N1000 notes were crumpled on the floor.

Morayo stated that she is depositing the money in the bank as some old notes will be phased out by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Source: Legit.ng