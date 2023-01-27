A girl who was in public heard the sound of sweet music coming from a saxophone and she could not stop dancing

In a video that has gone viral, the girl started shaking her shoulders gradually until she picked up a good dance

Netizens who have seen the cool video have fallen in love with the girl's ability to dance in public without feeling shy

An Instagram video has shown a girl dancing nicely to sweet music coming from a saxophone.

The girl was in a public place when a saxophonist suddenly started playing on his instrument.

The girl started dancing with her shoulders. Photo credit: TikTok/@munirgriffinmusic.

Source: UGC

The girl who was dressed in a pink gown could not help but start dancing. She started by gently moving her shoulders in a sweet way.

Video of a girl dancing to saxophone music

Then she progressed into shaking her body and swinging it sideways. She twisted her shoulders smartly as if she had rehearsed her dance moves before then.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A lot of people gathered to take a look and enjoy both the nice music and the girl's dance moves.

The saxophonist kind of increased the music when he saw the girl dancing. He focused on her and played solely for her to dance. The video was originally posted on TikTok by @munirgriffinmusic and it was reposted on Instagram by Upworthy.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@croi_leon said:

"Life Rule: if ever a street musician makes you stop and listen, they deserve your money."

@bphilipb commented:

"Right in the beginning, she smiled, started shaking her shoulders, and got the hair out of her face and it was on. Absolutely, love this."

@ourduncan said:

"Not sure why this made me tear up but it did and she DID feel it in her soul.. as did i just watching her."

@__obsessedwthtigers said:

"I hope she never stops expressing herself this freely and uninhibited. May her light shine as bright as it does in this video."

Video of a girl dancing while fetching water

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a girl who went to fetch water danced at the tap.

She was there with her clay pot when she suddenly started dancing.

Her beauty and the way she was dressed got many people praising and admiring her.

Source: Legit.ng