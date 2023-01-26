A mother has stirred massive reactions from netizens after sharing a video of her little daughter's hair

In a viral video, she revealed that the little girl's hair has refused to grow since she gave birth to her

However, she expressed her excitement over the fact that she was able to find a hairstyle which suits her

A Nigerian mother has been hailed online after she revealed the smart tactics she used on her little daughter with scanty hair.

In a video shared by @meenah12 on TikTok, the mother lamented that her little daughter's hair has refused to grow since she was born.

Little girl with scanty hair Photo Credit: @meenah12/TikTok

However, she expressed her excitement over the fact that she finally found a solution to hide the girl's scanty hair.

She made the little girl a particular hairstyle which covered all the scanty parts and shared the video online.

Reacting to the clip, many mothers were in awe as they shared their experiences and promised to do the same.

Social media reactions

@hummonytobi6 said:

'I'm definitely trying this on my daughter. Na this hairstyle she go dey carry as her hair no gree grow."

@nursemajesty223 stated:

"Just cut the hair to the skin and allow it to grow normal again."

@urdaintgudenf2bstylnonme wrote:

"You're placing too much stress on her follicles already. Image isn't everything. Massage her scalp with castor oil and let her hair be for a few month."

@dannahmorton said:

"I just followed u because of this. This is soo my baby."

@chiamakahope75212 remarked:

"My daughter's own was like that before until I cut it and the head is growing better than before."

@murielkenyaofficial wrote:

"Use natural products on her hair like rosemary leaves you can watch videos on my channel her hair will grow healthy and long."

@toriana_james added:

"This is my mum she always made sure I slayed even when my hair refused to grow."

Watch the video below:

Lady shares video of kid with scanty hairstyle

