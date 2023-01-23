A little girl recently surprised her mother after she informed her that she doesn't want to be like her

In the trending video, the little girl said her mother is fat but she wants to remain skinny as she keeps growing

Social media users have reacted massively to the trending clip with several people taking sides with the girl

A video of a little black girl throwing subtle shades at her beautiful mother has gone viral online.

In the trending clip, the little girl boldly told her mother that she doesn't want to be like her when she grows up.

Speaking on her reason for saying so, the little girl said her mother was too fat and she wasn't happy about that.

She said she wanted to remain as skinny as possible while growing up, unlike her mother who got fat.

"When I grow up, I don't want to be a fat grown-up. I want to be a skinny grown-up. There's one right in front of me", the girl said.

Social media reactions

Sefesinteriors_ said:

"Kids say the darndest things."

Doris Jauy commented:

"You be thinking they be kids till they make statements like this. They know so much."

Dyn_nma wrote:

"E be your own kids."

Tobanodesign commented:

"Olopa ma ko everybody."

Setemivictory said:

"It’s her expression for me."

Robinson__ said:

"Eweeeey. Kid on this vawlence train."

Vida_mariam commented:

"Omg! She tried so hard to be nice and it still came out like that."

Bahdt_girl_annie1 reacted:

"She knows why is she asking the kid again."

Barrister_uzor added:

"I tried really hard to hold my laughter in Mummy smart mouth."

Maduchukwu added:

"Na dats disrespectful."

