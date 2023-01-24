Over 20k peoeple have liked a short TikTok video of a woman who danced to celebrate her daughter's success in school

The girl made four distinctions in her examination and it made her mother to dance and lift her up high in the air

The video has sparked a lot of positive comments on the platform as people celebrate with the overjoyed mother

A TikTok video captured the moment an overjoyed mother welcmed her daughter who passed her examinations in flying colours.

The intelligent girl returned home with her examination results and it shows that she made four distinctions.

The mother dancing and lifting her daughter to celebrate the four distinctions. Photo credit: TikTok/@user8027900307191.

Her success in the examinations was a thing of joy for her mother who started dancing openly in joyous celebration.

As soon as the girl walked into the compound, her mother started to dance towards her in uncontrollable joy. She hugged her so tightly in a very emotional way.

She ended up lifting the girl up high in the air and spinned arround with her for several times before putting her down.

The bond between the mother and her daughter has sparked a lot of positive reactions among TikTok users. Also, some did not fail to notice how young the mother looks.

Some neighbous who witnessed the celebration also joined the mum to smile. The video was posted by @user8027900307191.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Khudubaby said:

"Is not make sure. She looks like a grade 8 then mama is the grade 12."

@Ntombi said:

"Dynamites come in small packages. Welldone my baby."

@Durancha Dura Du Ple said:

"Congratulations....i am literally crying right now, just seeing your mom's happiness"

@flavia kaava reacted:

"Congratulations! I wish my daughter does the same."

