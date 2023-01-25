A young Nigerian man has attracted unsolicited buyers for very old naira notes he claimed his late grandpa left behind

On Saturday, January 28, he took to Twitter to publicly ask a bank if they would be willing to change the notes to current ones

He got a funny response from the bank's page handler, but many people sure loved the notes which were in circulation back in 2007

A photo of old naira notes which were in use back in 2007 has elicited mixed reactions on social media.

A young man @twog_22 had on Saturday shared a picture of the notes on Twitter as he asked a popular bank if they would take back the old currencies, saying his grandfather forgot to change them before he passed away.

Many persons wanted to buy it off him. Photo Credit: Kymbreli Francis, Maskot, Twitter/@twog_22

Source: Getty Images

"Dear @UBAGroup before my grandfather kicked bucket he couldn't change this notes to current notes.. I fit lap any of una branch with hope abi oti lo?," he tweeted.

The bank gave a hilarious response to his tweet. The bank replied while quoting his tweet:

"Alexa, please play me the hit song by @hotkidfire_ and @Poco_lee21- Izz Gone."

The tweet blew up and while many were in stitches over the bank's reply, many others wanted the notes to themselves.

One of those buyers, @afilmhead, offered the youth:

"Hello Twog if you are serious about this wrest I can buy this notes from you for £50 (over N28k)."

The young man was also willing to give out the notes. He replied:

"Lol no, the notes are much,, I can keep just a note from each denomination. would gladly give you for free if you're in PH."

See his tweet below:

Social media reactions

@pacman_preach said:

"How much to buy this off you bro ?"

@chukumadaniel said:

"I will pay for them..

"Are you in Lagos?"

@BRAMEX57 said:

"Your grandfather was a rich man ooo äḅḧï ehn bury the money for pot nii like in Nollywood movies."

@MarthaIkpo1 said:

"Collectors' Items. Keep them safe. One day, may be worth a lot more than is apparently visible."

@thankgod035_94 said:

"Yuh Papa dey wealthy."

@akizogn said:

"Seeing this made me sad, I’d been collecting since I was 10years, had a break-in my house some years back and they took it all. I think it’s cause I kept it with foreign currencies I’d collected. If you’re serious about giving it out I’m very interested. I’ve started rebuilding."

@Xpringer said:

"That 1 naira and 50 Kobo are the real MVPs... Keep them well and you could rack a something decent someday from an antique collector."

Man breaks his piggy bank of 2 years over CBN's directive

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had broken his piggy bank of two years to beat CBN's directive.

In a video shared via his account, he expressed his shock as he opened the box to find plenty rolls of N1,000 notes.

He exclaimed happily in the video and advised netizens to learn how to save so they can also smile and rejoice like him. He said in part:

"I started saving this money on the 19th of January 2021. If not for CBN that said they want to change the money, I would have saved it for years. Wow! Jesus is wonderful. Can you see? Saving is a culture. You have to discipline yourself."

Source: Legit.ng