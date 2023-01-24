A grandmother got surprised after catching her little granddaughter licking a refrigerator in the kitchen

In the funny video, the surprised grandmother confronted the little girl who stared at her like she's seen a ghost

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with several netizens sharing their experiences with kids

A grandmother has shared a funny video of her grandchild licking the refrigerator in the house.

In the clip making the rounds on TikTok, the woman said she had bumped into the little girl in the act.

Little girl licks fridge Photo Credit: @darlingnikkideserts75/TikTok

Source: UGC

She confronted her and asked why she opened the refrigerator, but the little girl stared at her with a confused look on her face.

Her grandma screamed in the video:

"When you walk into the kitchen and your 9-month-old granddaughter is in the fridge. This is the stuff that I have to go through with my granddaughter.

"Look here. She just put my blueberries on the floor. Are your gums bothering you or something? Excuse me, what are you doing? Does that feel good on your gums? No! Can you please get out of my refrigerator?"

Social media reactions

@blissfulnesh said:

"Awww. she’s teething. She’s like yu rather this or me screaming at the top of my lungs."

@tonybobo04 wrote:

"Baby said “Any means necessary! It’s getting my teeth ready for what’s in this refrigerator."

@monstermobseafoodlc commented:

"I’m the client's attorney she’s innocent It’s soothing to her exhibit a reflects she is so intelligent and showing she can take care of herself!"

@dawn_jenkins5512 added:

"Ummmm miss, as grandma's we don't tell our grandkids no. My son says he never got away with the stuff I let my grandkids do and he's right!"

@shawnillia reacted:

"Lord help that baby it’s clear she’s going through a lot to go this far as using the shelves in the refrigerator to suk on."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng