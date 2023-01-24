A pretty Nigerian lady pulled a stunt on a man by subtly informing him that she wants to sleep with him

She boldly walked up to him where he sat and handed him a note that clearly directed him to meet her in a hotel room

What the man did next sent social media into a frenzy and left a section of netizens quite disappointed

A Nigerian man left people disappointed following his response to a stranger's request to get down with him.

In a TikTok video, a lady out of the blues approached him where he sat and handed him a note without a word.

His next line of action did not come as a surprise to some people. Photo Credit: TikTok/(@djplaybobo_)

The note reads:

"Am horny please meet me in Room 404."

Without hesitation, the man stood up and took a corner as he tried to catch up with the lady who was already miles ahead of him.

Mixed reactions have trailed the clip which has hit over 2 million views.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Adebayo Ismail Kayode said:

"One Man down.... We need replacement as a matter of urgency."

Oscar 254 ooyindo@gmail.com said:

"I could have done exactly the same, never try us aalaah."

victor uko out said:

"Pls we need an immediate search response team for we just lost one of our men."

Pajerry said:

"The girl is too beautiful for the temptation, God will not allow temptation we can't overcome to come closer to us."

Nana said:

"He failed the brotherhood."

Chris Ug said:

"The day you comot eye 4 da tin is the day your name go become wisdom."

Ajobiolanrewaju said:

"Rip for one of our innocent brother we loved you but GOD know the best."

