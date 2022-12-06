An okada man has been hailed on social media for showcasing that there are still decent men out there

A Nigerian prankster had approached the okada man with a note, indicating that he should follow her if he wants to sleep with her

As she stood and watched, the man tore the note after reading it as he declined the stranger's request

A Nigerian lady has admitted that not all men are scum following her failed intercourse prank on an okada man.

The lady in a video shared on TikTok spotted an okada man, walked up to him and handed him a note.

He surprised her. Photo Credit: TikTok/@omapearl1

Source: UGC

"Can we have s*ex? Follow me," the note read.

The okada man simply read it, tore the paper and focused on his business, quite to the lady's surprise.

She had stood at a distance watching to see his reaction and was quite disappointed.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

bedi said:

''The brotherhood is proud of u. we are not cheap like that."

James D'lowkey said:

"The guy doesn't know how to read, He nor know wetin you write..."

Babahaja Tsaragi said:

"The guy understand what was written on the paper. he nodded his head negatively."

Cruz said:

"He understood it perfectly but that food was more important. Men are on break looking for money ."

starph said:

'They think we follow anything in skirt...you made our gender proud."

Spence040 said:

"In Nigeria now, you are either going through a lot, coming from a lot, or about to enter a lot. A lot is going on with a lot of us."

Man surrenders to a lady in need of a man in a hotel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had fallen for a prank a lady pulled in a hotel.

In the viral video, the young lady came out of her hotel room, screaming that she is in urgent need of a man.

After making her intentions known at the hotel, a man came out of his room and told her he was available, and they all burst into laughter.

Sharing the video on TikTok, Aphrodite said she was shocked over his response because she didn't think someone would come out.

Source: Legit.ng