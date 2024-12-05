A Nigerian man has shared a video of a beautiful food seller whose appearance caught his attention

In a video, he showed off the young lady dishing out a plate of food and expressed his desire to marry her

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian man's recent encounter with a food vendor has captivated the hearts of netizens on TikTok.

The young man was so taken by the vendor's beauty that he took to social media to express his admiration.

Source: TikTok

Man desires to marry food vendor

In the video posted by @survivor7410 on TikTok, the young lady was seen dishing out a plate of food.

Her striking features and appearance clearly caught the attention of the man behind the camera.

His caption, "I think I found my wife," left little doubt about his intentions as he gushed over her beauty.

Reactions as man shows off food vendor

The TikTok video sparked a frenzy of reactions from users, who flooded the comments section with their thoughts.

While some praised the man's bold move, others questioned his motives and the appropriateness of his approach.

Despite the mixed reactions, the video has undoubtedly brought a smile to the faces of many.

@beautAnita1 said:

"I use God beg you leave that girl by food and go. All this fine fine boy na so una go dey wake dey find who una go break heart."

@wwe_smarkdown said:

"You no go leave her to focus on her business career oga. Nobody be small pikin here."

@rosey217 said:

"Leave this girllllll she still has a long way to goooooo."

@jenny89191 commented:

"Na so I been the sell fruit wen I meet my babe but now na me lazy pass."

@chizyy said:

"The innocent girl the calculate for her mind you are thinking of wife."

@Joel Chiamaka said:

"Small time now u go say TikTok help me find her you better see her now ooo."

@T baby added:

"You won enter the girl so that you no go pay her money abi Oga pay her, her money o."

