A lady has stirred massive reactions on Twitter after saying a man she was engaged to was opposed to her habit of taking care of her parents

The lady called off their relationship without thinking twice, adding that she never tolerates any family disrespect

Many Twitter users who reacted to her post supported her idea as they narrated their similar experiences

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A young lady with the Twitter handle @zynnnie has gone online to share how she ended a relationship that was close to marriage.

She revealed that she broke off her engagement because the man was always objecting to the money she supports her family with.

The lady said that she does not support anybody disrespecting her family. Photo source: iStockPhoto

Source: UGC

Don't mess with my family

The lady said she does not tolerate anybody messing with her family so she called it quit. In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Mess with my family & you got to go!!! Mess with your own family & you got to go too. I don’t do well with unreasonable mistreatment of family members. Byyeeeee."

See her post below:

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 5,000 likes with more than 100 quoted responses.

Below are some of the reactions:

@ChinonsoMartins said:

"This happened to my sister years ago, the brother told her once they were married she would forget anything concerning her family. Today my sister is in U.S, this guy can’t even match her. No disrespect, just how things are now."

@royaldon042 said:

"How I wish I have a woman like you. Biko keep that believe forever, there's nothing like family."

@Nomathenda said:

"I dont think any1 wud have a problem with a person sending money home if they could afford everything..."

Lady met sweet man on the beach

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, @dajeanqueen, shared a video of a man she did not know making her hair in public.

In the TikTok clip, the lady said after complimenting the man for the nice hairstyle he had on, the man offered to give her the same hairdo without any charge.

The way the man went about working on her hair shows that would not be the first time he was styling a person.

Source: Legit.ng