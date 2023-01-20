A Nigerian man has shared a hilarious video on TikTok showing his three days preparation before travelling abroad

In the video, he revealed how he stopped himself from stepping out or even shutting his eyes to sleep

The young man stayed indoors throughout the three days as he expressed fears of being knocked down by 'strange forces'

A Nigerian man identified as @heywhygram on TikTok has revealed how his attitude changed three days to his relocation to the United Kingdom.

On the first day, he wanted to step out to buy a few things but then he made a U-turn after thinking he might be knocked down by a car.

Man says he won't sleep till he gets to UK Photo Credit: @heywhygram/TikTok

He also stayed indoors to practicalise safety precautions. According to him, he heard stories about people slumping days to their relocation.

To ensure that safety comes first, he wore safety gloves, safety boots, a coverall and a cap. He was also safety conscious in the restroom.

To crown it all, he revealed how he stopped himself from shutting his eyes to sleep out of fear that he might not see the next day.

His post read:

"Leaving Nigeria in 3 days. I wanted to go out to buy a few things but I thought about it, it doesn't sound like a good idea, those aboki wey Dey Drive anyhow make d no go jam me today no no no.

"CD play me kpese lekonkon by bad boy tins, I had to like waka jeje, you get, you hear cases of people slumping, so no I can't, I can't slump so I had to get my safety gear, my safety boot my overall, my gloves to make sure that safety comes first, yeah.

"Even in the restroom I just had to be safety conscious you get. I had to walk up and down to make sure I'm awake till day break, you get, na long flight so I go sleep for plane.

"Sleep was coming but no, I can't sleep. No sleep for the wicked I had to make sure I was awake bro till dawn. No sleep for me, I could not sleep actually."

Social media reactions

@Tsunami said:

"The funniest japa story may the lord bless and protect you there. Amen."

@Kachi reacted:

"This was funny for no reason, welcome to Uk May the cost of living crisis not see you."

@rare_gem reacted wrote:

"When I first arrived there the first breeze that blew me ehhhen my head reset I’m happy for you."

@Evangel replied said:

"Fear of the unknown Omo e reach to be vigilant before you japa ohh congratulations."

@Beckysweetlife92 commented:

"You nor pray before you chopwhat if ur village people hold you for there."

@Homeycalisthenics added:

"From us here in the UK welcome my guy this is your excitement stage you go need prayer to manage the depression stage then the acceptance stage."

@Jacqueline El-Fred wrote:

"Hahahaha you're right, village pipu no dey sleep, thank God you were vigilant."

@Perryfavy said:

"U even get mind climb stairs."

