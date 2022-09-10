A Nigerian man residing in the United Kingdom has published a comprehensive estimate of how much it may cost to migrate to the United Kingdom

Although he clarified that it is only an estimate, his study is certain to give direction to Nigerians travelling as singles, married couples, and families

The number of Nigerians leaving for the UK is at an all-time high, particularly via studies

For a Nigerian looking to relocate to the United Kingdom alone, at least N5million will be needed in the account for expenses for the first three months.

This is according to an estimate from Oludayo Sokunbi, a Doctoral Candidate at Concordia University.

In a detailed analysis posted on his Twitter page, he added that N10m proof of funds (POF) must be in the account for at least 28 days.

A south London residential street with homes leading downhill towards the city in the distance, at Crystal Palace in south London Credit: Richard Baker

Source: Getty Images

Part of his tweets reads:

"The Proof of Funds (POF) for a single individual must be up to N10 million Naira average and present in the account for at least 28 days. While living expenses could reach N5-7 million.

"While will take for couples about $20 million to comfortably settle in the UK for the first two to three months.

Sokunbi's family breakdown to settle in UK as:

For a family of 3: About 25 Million Naira

For a family of 4: About 30 Million Naira

For a family of 5: About 35 Million Naira

Nigerians react

@Oludeewon reacts:

"I no go again"

@Blacker091 writes:

"Japa isn't for the weak ones abeg. Mk person just loan me I go dey do weekly contribution when I reach there. Where I want to see all this million. Ah omo!"

Student close to losing US scholarship due to lack of money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student is on the verge of losing his US scholarship over his inability to raise money.

Smart has been unable to travel and commence his studies because he currently lacks money for a flight ticket.

He cried out to Nigerians, asking for help to be able to make it to the USA before the expiration of the time he is expected to resume studies. He will be needing N2.470m to be able to proceed.

Source: Legit.ng