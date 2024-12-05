A Nigerian lady said her husband called her a bad person and said he never knew she had some hidden traits

Madam Tolu agreed with her husband and noted that she, too, didn't know she had some characters until she got married

Madam Tolu strongly argued that marriage was capable of bringing out the worst characters in someone's life

A Nigerian woman has argued that marriage is capable of bringing out the worst character in a person.

Madam Tolu said it was only in marriage that someone becomes their real self without pretending.

Madam Tolu said her husband called her a wicked person. Photo credit: TikTok/@madam.tolu.

Source: TikTok

Madam Tolu recalled a day that her husband said she was a wicked person.

She said she used to think any man who married her would not have problems.

"I used to think I was a good person. I used to say anybody that gets married to me will not have problem. I did not know that I was a bad person. Last week my husband said to me 'I never knew you were this wicked.' In my mind I said you never even see anything. The truth is that marriage will reveal some sides of you that you never knew existed. Why? Because in the package of marriage, there is something we call freedom. Marriage is the only relationship where you can truly be an expression of your authentic self."

Reactions as lady shares her marriage experience

@SUZY K said:

"Sometimes Oga will say I don’t know you are like this and sometimes Oga go say you are a blessing to me. I bless the day I met you."

@bayoakinfesola said:

"That’s why it’s funny when you report your wife to her parent and they’re like “my daughter would never do that”. Of course she wouldn’t do it to you!!"

