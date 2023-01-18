A video of a female nurse entertaining a sad patient with her lovely dancing has earned the admiration of netizens

Dressed in her work outfit with a nose mask, the lady made the patient who had not laughed all day wear a smile

The kindhearted nurse revealed how she found out that the patient had not laughed since morning

A female nurse identified as Lukresia Robai melted hearts as she danced for an unhappy patient in a hospital ward.

The patient smiled from ear to ear as she watched the nurse move her body in an infectious manner.

She put a smile on the face of the patient. Photo Credit: TikTok/@lukresiarobai

Source: UGC

After dancing, the nurse handed a card to the happy patient after giving her a high-five. The sweet showcase by the nurse was captured in a video she shared via her TikTok handle.

According to the nurse, the patient's friends booked her to dance because they noticed she had not laughed since morning. Lukresia said the dance she did made the patient finish her day well. She wrote:

"Her friends booked me to surprise her in the hospital ward she said since morning she had not laughed. The therapy made her finish her day well it's God we give Him glory now and forever."

Lukresia is fast becoming popular for dancing for various patients and gets booked by people for that purpose.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

sika said:

"She can dance papa..."

use JforReal said:

"This happens when your Mum or siblings becomes your patients of the day."

user6335148036343 said:

"Wow wonderful let the sick know that they are not alone,let the healing hand of God be apon then."

Beyounce Woodron said:

"Most nurses do forgets they can also become sick victim n mistreating patients. I love dis nurse , may God richly bless you long live with good health for entertaining de sick, not those nurses likes insults sick ppl."

Hanan said:

"Am sick i need this too but my friends are far from me."

obiohafc said:

"Increase her salary!"

mummy said:

"I love this nurse, may God continue blessing you girl."

Nurse entertains her patients with dancing and stories

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a nurse entertained her patients with stories and her dance showcase.

A heartwarming video of a nurse named Gumede entertaining patients at a local clinic went viral online. In the footage, the woman tells humorous stories accompanied by dancing, much to the delight of her patients.

Legit.ng gathered that Gumede works at Philani Clinic in Scottburgh, KwaZulu-Natal. After the video was shared online, she took to social media to thank everyone for appreciating her work.

Source: Legit.ng