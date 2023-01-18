A young Nigerian woman has closed down her shop barely one week after paying over N600,000 as rent

The lady had gotten the shop at a nice site and thought she was lucky until her first customer revealed a secret to her

According to the lady, her first customer told her that people who rent the shop return to the village after a few months

A Nigerian woman recently took a bold step to close down her new shop after hearing a scary secret about the place.

A Twitter user @chechee who shared the story via the platform revealed that the woman was a friend of her neighbour.

Lady rents shop at busy location Photo Credit: @Peeterv, Leland Bobbe

Source: Getty Images

The woman initially thought she had made it because she got the shop at a very nice location, not until her first customer revealed how other people who rented the shop mysteriously went broke.

The customer further explained that after six months, they get so wretched to the extent of returning to the village.

The lady on hearing the story about the former people who rented the shop took a quick move. She packed all her things out of the shop that same week.

According to her, she paid a sum of N600k for two years' rent in the shop but she left without turning back. She insisted that it was better to forfeit it than being broke for life.

The story read:

"My neighbour's friend got a shop at a very nice site and she think say she don make am until her first customer tell her say people wey dey rent that shop no dey make am at all.

"After like six months, they will go broke and wretched to the extent of returning to the village. She packed all her things that week out of the shop. And she paid over 600k for two years rent. It's better to forfeit it than to risk being broke for life."

See tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng